Sylvia S. Strasburg passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on March 13th, 2019 at Meadowood in Worcester, the lifecare community her husband, William, had envisioned and brought to reality. Both Sylvia and William were instrumental in the development of what was to become one of the finest continuing care retirement communities in the country. She was 88 years old. Sylvia grew up in a red brick house across the street from Meadowood and went to Worcester Elementary School where she said she had a great appreciation for her teachers who focused on Latin, math and the sciences. She felt this education created a strong foundation for a future of academic excellence. Many of her first memories were of playing in the local farmland with her brothers, Malcolm and Richard, and her cherished cousins. She went on to Norristown High School where she was editor of the school newspaper, number one on the tennis team, and graduated Valedictorian of her class. Her college years took her to Ohio Wesleyan University where she was vice president of her freshman class and later served as representative-at-large for the student body. It was here that she met her husband, William, who was president of the student body. Sylvia was recognized in Phi Beta Kappa and mortar board for leadership. She had honors in religion and psychology and excelled in student government and debate. A top player on the college tennis team, she had fond memories of winning against the number one player at Ohio State. Continuing on as an avid tennis player, Sylvia was a champion in Montgomery County and Philadelphia area competitions and was a leader in the Middle Atlantic Tennis Tournaments. She is also well remembered for leading a church mission study which became the senior citizen center called SAGA, Senior Adults for Greater Ambler. She went on to become its first president. Sylvia had many accomplishments, but her proudest and most joyful achievement was her family of four children; sons Bruce, Scott and Mark and daughter, Barbara. She was dedicated to teaching them the value of family, hard work and a fair competitive spirit. As an exemplary matriarch, devoted wife, grandmother and friend, Sylvia exuded a beautiful character of love, acceptance and appreciation for all who came in contact with her. She was the daughter of Blanche and Malcolm Schweiker. Her oldest brother, Malcolm, was killed in action in World War II. Her other brother, Richard, who passed in 2015, served as a US Senator for Pennsylvania and as the Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Reagan’s cabinet. William Strasburg, her husband of 66 years and a longtime publisher of the Ambler Gazette, preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by Bruce (Rhonda), Scott (Linda), Mark (Pamela) and Barbara Tucker (William), 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Each has become closely united knowing there is strength in family ties. Services will be held Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 2:00 at the Central Schwenkfelder Church (2111 Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446), with burial in the Garden of Memories located behind the church. The family will receive visitors at the church from 1:00 until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to for Parkinson’s Research.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019