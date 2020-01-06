|
Dr. Terrell Marshall Jr., of Glenside, PA, passed away in his home on December 13th 2019. Born in Denver Colorado on November 21st 1927, son of Terrell and Lourie Marshall. Graduated from MIT and University of Pennsylvania obtaining his PHD in electrical engineering. Employed by General Electric as an electrical engineer. Also a Professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Spring Garden College where he taught Electrical Engineering. An avid outdoors-man, his teaching positions allowed Terrell and his “yours, mine, and ours” family and dogs to travel, camp, and tramp throughout the summer months. More recently known as Papa, and more content with a simpler life of hiking, smoking, shooting and Chinese food. He is survived by his (5) children: Terrell Marshall III, Nancy Marshall, Susan Marshall, John Marshall and Joseph Marshall. (3) Step Children: David Rupp, Paul Rupp and Jeanette Rupp Pailas. (10) Grandchildren: Emma Marshall, John Marshall, Katherine Marshall, Caroline DeBoyes, Christa Pailas, Tyler Pailas, Connor Pailas, Alexander Rupp, Nathan Rupp and Ethan Rupp. (3) Great Grandchildren: Mariliese Heubner, Constantine Pailas and Shamus DeBoyes. Services were private Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020