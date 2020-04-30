Thomas Francis Williams, age 77, from North Wales, also lived in Norristown, went to heaven on April 16, 2020, because of Covid-19. He lies besides his deceased wife, Dorothy (Mary) Jean (nee Hampton) at Calvary Cemetery in West Conshocken. Mass and luncheon will be held at a later date. Tom would want any donations to go to your favorite Charities in memory of him. Auntcass@aol.com



