|
|
Thomas Ray Clothier Sr., 51, of Douglassville, PA and formally of Roxborough, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Tom was a hardworking, dedicated employee of Henkels and McCoy for over 30 years. His growth and experiences allowed him to pursue opportunities within the company across three different states. Tom was a big Philadelphia sports fan with most of his focus on his beloved Eagles – “Go Birds”. He loved music across a variety of genres and often displayed that love through playing guitar which was enjoyed by family, friends and surrounding neighbors (when sitting on the front porch). Family always came first for Tom. He was a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart Cheryl (née McFadden), recently celebrating 27 years of marriage. Tom was also a dedicated, loving and supporting father to his daughter Cailin and son, Tom Jr. Tom is survived by his mother, Hannah Clothier (née Gallagher), his sisters Linda Serwinski (Paul), Susan Barber (Leonard), Kelly Garlick (James), Hannah Pownall (Elwood) and his brothers David (Kathryn) and James (Nicole). He is predeceased by his father Charles Clothier Sr. and his eldest brother Charles Clothier Jr. He also leaves behind four godchildren; Heather Pownall, Steven Pownall, Kristy Gammell, and Bruce “Mac” McFadden Jr. as well as many more nieces, nephews, and close friends. Donations can be made in Tom’s honor to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Please visit foxchase.org/giving, click on “Donate Now” and choose either download form or online donation.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019