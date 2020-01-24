|
Thomas Edward Winterbottom, 27, of Roxborough, PA, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. Tom graduated from Mercy Vocational School in Philadelphia and served in the U.S. Army as a Satellite Communications Specialist. He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth C., III and survived by his mother, Cathy; siblings: Kenneth, III (Velika), Robert, Mary Jane (Connor McCole), and Jill Cataldo (Anthony Cataldo); nephews, Benjamin McCole, and Tyler and Connor Thompson; niece, Juliet Thompson; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31st at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Interment Immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020