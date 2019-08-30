|
Timothy E. Fortmann, 76, passed away on August 28, 2019. Husband of Mimi (nee Nulty). Father of Carlee Ward (Ed) and TJ (Colleen). Grandfather of; Ayden, Jack, Spencer, Oliver, Lorelai, Jude, Nora-Leigh, Eloise and Tiernan. Preceded in death by his twin brother Nicholas and his grandson Finnegan. Funeral Mass 11 AM Friday at St. Stanislaus Church 51 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at the Church after 930am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Mater Dei Catholic School 493 E Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446 or St. Luke the Evangelist School 2316 Fairhill Ave, Glenside, PA 19038 or Alzheimer’s Association 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019