Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Lee Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Todd Lee Miller Obituary
Todd Lee Miller, age 55, of Perkasie, PA, went to meet the Lord on February 27, 2019. He was born at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC, on February 24, 1964, son of Linda Newbauer and Jackie L. Miller. He graduated from Pennridge High School, in Perkasie, PA, a member of the class of 1982. He enlisted in the US Army and made his career there as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He loved modeling, especially military armaments and aircraft. He also enjoyed racing motor bikes. Surviving, are his: daughter, Stephanie M. Miller, of Quakertown, PA; son, Nicolus A.T. Miller of Indianapolis, IN; parents: Linda Newbauer of Barto, PA; Jackie L. Miller of Quakertown, PA; brother, Mark (Cynthia) Miller of New Albany, PA; sister, Theresa L. (Brian) Povenski of Barto, PA; nephew, Matthew (Valentina) Miller and son of Warrington, PA; niece, Kimberly (Nicholas) DeRemer and son of Laceyville, PA; A Funeral with full military honors will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.