|
|
Todd Lee Miller, age 55, of Perkasie, PA, went to meet the Lord on February 27, 2019. He was born at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC, on February 24, 1964, son of Linda Newbauer and Jackie L. Miller. He graduated from Pennridge High School, in Perkasie, PA, a member of the class of 1982. He enlisted in the US Army and made his career there as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He loved modeling, especially military armaments and aircraft. He also enjoyed racing motor bikes. Surviving, are his: daughter, Stephanie M. Miller, of Quakertown, PA; son, Nicolus A.T. Miller of Indianapolis, IN; parents: Linda Newbauer of Barto, PA; Jackie L. Miller of Quakertown, PA; brother, Mark (Cynthia) Miller of New Albany, PA; sister, Theresa L. (Brian) Povenski of Barto, PA; nephew, Matthew (Valentina) Miller and son of Warrington, PA; niece, Kimberly (Nicholas) DeRemer and son of Laceyville, PA; A Funeral with full military honors will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019