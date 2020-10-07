Vincent W. O’Domski, 66 of East Greenville passed into Glory Sunday October 4, 2020. Born in Philadephia he was the son of Vincent A. and Doris (McDevitt) O’Domski who moved their family to East Greenville in 1960 when they purchased and managed Trexler Hardware. Vincent attended school in the Upper Perkiomen School District. Always inquisitive and precocious as a boy he earned the nickname Sputnik in reference to the American Sputnik and the Space race. Vincent enjoyed playing drums, learning guitar and time with friends maintaining those friendships throughout his life. Later Vince became interested in Search and Recovery, Cave Diving, Open Water diving, Search and Rescue and earned a Master Divers Certification and Shark diving in the Bahamas Certification completed in Fort Lauderdale. After a particularly hard time in his life Vincent used his sadness to move forward and a new life began. He learned how to cook and became a Gourmet Cook and then with new enthusiasm went to DeSales University earning 2 Masters Degrees. Vince began serving in his community on Borough Council and the Upper Perkiomen Police Commission. He later had the honor of a 14 year tenure in the Office of the US Congressman Charlie Dent. Vincent served as Montgomery County Coordinator, Director of Outreach and later as District Director. Vincent’s Core Competencies became known for Government Relations, Organizational Development, Operations Management, Public Awareness and Engagement, Crisis Management, Communications Grassroots Organizing and Value Chain International Relations. Vincent’s goal in life was others oriented and his legacy of loving all people is the path he set for many to continue. Vincent accepted Jesus as His Lord and Savior and was Baptized as an outward expression of Faith. Vincent was preceded in death by a brother Ronald O’Domski. Greatly loved and missed, He is survived by a sister, Sandra and her husband Roy of Perkasie. Niece Julie Curry her husband Rob and their children, Ryan, Amanda and Alyssa Curry. A Nephew Shawn Brown his wife Christina and their children, Zachary and Noah, Lily, Shayla and her daughter Talia and Chloe and Cody. Nephew Jamie Brown and his sons Liam and Nigel and numerous dearly loved family, friends, and past co-workers. The family will greet friends from 1-3 PM on Sunday, October 25 at the East Greenville Borough Hall, 206 Main Street, East Greenville, 18041. In lieu of flowers contributions to a F.I.S.H Organization or your local food bank, to help continue to care for others in need. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc. in Telford.