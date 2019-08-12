Home

Virginia H. “Ginny” Killeen passed away Aug. 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Killeen Jr. Mother of John, Mark, and Matthew; grandmother of Ryan and Brayden; sister to Doug; and aunt to Kimberly and Jennie. She was a server at the Keswick Theater for over 20 years and a longtime member of the Supplee Presbyterian Church Choir. She loved going to her trailer at Lake in the Woods Campground. She was preceded in death by her loving dogs Buffy, Sophie, Snoopy, Pluto, and Charlotte, and leaves behind Buddy. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Montgomery SPCA at montgomerycountyspca.org. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019
