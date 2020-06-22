Walter Bradley Maust, 88, of Accident, MD, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cherry Hill Assisted Living, Accident. Born January 28, 1932, at Meyersdale, PA, he was the son of the late Asa N. & Wilma (Yoder) Maust. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene (Moyer) Maust, December 22, 2016; one grandchild, one great grandchild and two brothers, Willis and Alva Maust. Mr. Maust was a truck driver for Landis Block Co, Souderton, PA. He was a member of Cherry Glade Mennonite Church, Accident and a former member of Salford Mennonite Church, Harleysville, PA. Walter served as an EMT with Harleysville Rescue Squad for 15 years. He was a self- taught reflexologist and muscle massage therapist as a hobby which became his ministry. He loved helping people, which was evident in his retirement, as he enjoyed sewing and cutting patches for Cherry Glade Helping Hands. Surviving are three sons, Kenneth Wayne Maust and wife, Evelyn; Dennis Ray Maust and wife, Angela; Gary Dean Maust and wife, Cheryl and one daughter, Glenda Jean Halteman and husband, Barry, all of Accident; two brothers, Markel and Harold Maust, both of Grantsville, MD; 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Friends will be received at Cherry Glade Mennonite Church, 4051 Accident-Bittinger Rd., Accident, on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted in the church on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 am with Pastor Barry Maust officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Cherry Glade Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 179 Miller St., Grantsville, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Cherry Glade Helping Hands, 4051 Accident-Bittinger Rd., Accident, MD 21520. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.