Dr. Walter Mueller, Jr., 88, of Palmyra, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Londonderry Village. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Walter and Pauline Mueller, Sr. He was the loving husband of Janet M. Mueller. Walter will be missed by his 3 sons, Dr. Walter (Lisa) Mueller, III, of Elizabethtown, Mark J. (Jackie) Mueller, of Bainbridge, and Kenneth E. (Becky) Mueller, of Lancaster. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dr. Walter Mueller, Jr. served as a Presbyterian minister for most of his adult life. He served at Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church, as well as other churches in Philadelphia and North Carolina. A Memorial Service celebrating Walter’s life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Youth/Parent Understanding: PO Box 414, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or William and Mary Hart Presbyterian Church: 7657 NC-33, Tarboro, NC 27886. To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020