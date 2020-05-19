Walter Sienko “Judgie” 89, of Manayunk, PA passed peacefully on May 10, 2020. Walter graduated from Roxborough High School in 1949. “Judgie” excelled athletically, winning 6 varsity letters for his performance in both football and basketball, as well as being awarded the RHS Athletic Medal in 1949. These accolades led to his induction in the Roxborough High School Hall of Fame in 2005, an accomplishment that made him extremely proud. Walter bravely served his country during the Korean War. While serving, Walter played football for the Tachikawn Air Force Base, excelling against many pro and college stars of the day, leading to his selection for the Far East Air Force Allstar Team in 1952. Walter is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee O’Toole) and sister, Marie Larkin. Walter is survived by his sister, Bernadette Culver and his 4 daughters: Denise Jones (Edward), Dorothy Wagenhoffer (Michael), Christine Flannery (Joseph), and Tracy Branigan (Frank), as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter’s honor to Holy Family Parish or Beats for Bella, Inc (23 Copper Beech Drive, Lafayette Hill, PA.



