The Lord has called home his faithful servant, The Rev. Walton R. Horn, 100, on August 19, 2019. Born in Perkasie, PA, May 1, 1919, he was a son of the late Erwin K. & Lizzie May (Koch) Horn. He was the loving husband of Mildred M. (Shutter) Horn for 72 years until her death in 2011. He served as a Perkasie Police Officer, and during WWII served in the U.S. Navy and as an agent of the U.S. Border Patrol. Before entering the Lutheran ministry, he owned and operated Horn’s Electric in Perkasie. As a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Perkasie, Pastor Horn was ordained in 1966 after graduating from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He served as pastor of Bern Lutheran Church and as interim pastor for many churches in the Reading area; as Chaplain at Berks Heim, Country Meadows and Hearthstone; and as President of the Lutheran Inner Mission Society of Reading. He recently retired as Pastor of St. Mark’s UCC, Reading. Pastor Horn is especially remembered for giving the invocation and benediction at Memorial Day Services in Perkasie and annual Veterans’ Day speeches in area schools for many years as former Commander of the American Legion Hartzell-Crouthamel Post #280 of Perkasie. He was a member of the Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America; past President of the Reading Radio Club; and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Pastor Horn enjoyed fishing and ham radio (call sign W3OKX) but most of all he loved his family, Christian fellowship, and the enduring friendships made over the years. Pastor Horn is survived by three children, The Rt. Rev. Richard W. Horn (wife Ute) of Pompton Plains, NJ; Jeanne M. Scheerbaum of Allentown; Kathryn A. Elbert (husband Bob) of Wyomissing; a brother, Richard J. Horn (wife Nancy) of Westminster, MD; nine grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother John E. Horn, Sr. and sister Elizabeth Snyder Morgan. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 with service at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions to St. Mark’s UCC, Reading; Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing; or American Legion Post #280, Perkasie, PA.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019