Warren “Bill” Beitel Sr, 87, of Wyndmoor, passed away on April 19. Bill married his loving wife Josephine on October 24, 1953; they were an inspiration of true love during their 58 years of marriage. Bill is survived by his children: Charlene Pellak (Thomas), Cheryl Meyers (Tim), Warren “Bill” Jr (Kimberly), Carole Cannon, Brian (Robyn); and a loving Pop Pop to 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his brother: Jay (Barb). He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents: Frank Beitel, Delores Beitel; brothers: Frank (Bunny), Bruce, Wesley, and sisters: Jean Leeper and Alice Teyssier. Bill cherished his family and doted on his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them, reading to them, singing them lullabies and loved to see their faces light up when he dressed up like Santa Claus. Bill enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to going deer hunting in Potter County every November. He loved to sing and after retiring he joined and spent many hours singing, competing and building lasting friendships with members of the Bucks County Country Gentleman barbershop chorus. One of the memories his family will always cherish is the sounds of him on vacation in Florida serenading their mother at karaoke with his own special version of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”; he called “I did it Her Way”. Bill will be remembered by friends and family as always having a pocket full of mints that he would pass out, along with a friendly smile, whenever he went out to eat. His memory will always be cherished along with the love he had for his wife, family, and others. Funeral Services will be held at a later date.



