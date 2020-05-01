Warren J. Bice
Warren J. Bice, Jr., age 73, of Bennettsville, SC, formerly of Roxborough and Souderton, PA, passed away on April 24th. He was an electrical transformer engineer his entire career, retiring from Magnetic Metals. While in Souderton he was a member the North Penn Good Will and a volunteer EMT in Wrightstown, NJ. He is survived by his brother Vincent, his daughters Marlena Samuelson (Rick), Barbara Strowd (Charlie), Lynn Diehl (Ken) and Tiffany Tillotson (Rob); his grandchildren, Bergen, Kennon, Robert, Jacob, Christina and great-grand daughter Kayleigh. Services will be held privately.

