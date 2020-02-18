|
|
Wendy M. Menard, of Ambler, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the University Of Pennsylvania Hospice in Philadelphia. She was 51 years old. Born in Lansdale, PA, Wendy is the daughter of Karen (nee Emery) Mullineaux and the late John W. Hopwood, Jr. Wendy was a 1987 graduate of Wissahickon High School. She worked as a cashier for Clemens Markets. Wendy was a member of the New Beginnings Community Church in Ambler. She enjoyed entertaining others with her Karaoke singing. Wendy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Timothy Menard in 2016. She is the sweet and kind daughter of Karen Mullineaux and her husband Jim, of Ambler. She is the dear sister of Michael Hopwood and his wife Kristin, of Lansdale, and the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Wendy is also survived by her Uncles, Randy Emery and Charles Hopwood (Judy) and Aunt Esther (Albert Sergio). Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the New Beginnings Community Church, 701 Pen-Ambler Rd, Ambler, PA 19002 and to her funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, PA. Remembrances in her name to the New Beginnings Church at the above address would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2020