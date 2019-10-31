Home

William Arthur Cotton Utech

William Arthur Cotton Utech Obituary
William Arthur Cotton Utech, passed away on October 26, 2019. Loved by his mom Gail (Anthony) Kenney, beloved by his best friend, Lindsey Chieffo, and their son Jaxon. Also survived by “The Kenney Girls” and the Cotton Family. You were sweet and kind and now you can rest peacefully in God’s Hands. Services private. Contribution’s in Will’s memory may be made to the Shevlin Family Foundation (www.shevlinfamilyfoundation.org) in support of their addiction recovery efforts. John F. Murray FH, Flourtown www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019
