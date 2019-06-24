Home

William Palmer Deasy passed from this life on Saturday June 22 from prostate cancer in Ocean Pines, MD, his home for the last five years. Prior to this he lived in Ambler, PA since 1972. He was born in Hartford, CT to Marshall P. and Elsie P. Deasy on Sept. 25, 1932. He grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Hall High and went on to Univ. of CT and Boston University. His entire work life was in the Insurance industry, starting with Conn. Mutual in Htfd. and ending as an agent with Prudential Life in PA. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Blanche Ducharme Deasy, whose heart he captured at the age of 16, two children, Mitchell P. Deast and Boloroo of Alameda, Calif., Jennifer Deast Mitsch and Greg of Ocean Pines, two grandchildren, Richard Schlegel of Fair Play, Colorado and Lauren Schlegel of Doylestown, PA, and a sister, Carol Deast Dickson and Robert K. of West Hartford. His half brother Marshall P. Deasy Jr. predeceased him. Cremation and spreading of ashes ends his journey.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 30, 2019
