William E. Kane, 91, of Maple Glen, PA, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Clarice (Werner) Kane for more than 66 years. “Bill” was born in Newark, NJ, on June 16, 1928, to the late William B. and Louise (Schultz) Kane. He served his country with the U.S. Army during WWII and later entered into the U.S. Air Force where he retired, attaining the rank of Major. He was an Accountant at F.M.C. Manufacturing for many years. Bill was instrumental in attaining the property for, and startup of, the Maple Manor Swim Club in Maple Glen and was regularly involved in swimming. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels, enjoyed racing boats in Wildwood, NJ, bowling and even ran 100 miles in a year. He also was an avid camper who camped along the entire East Coast. Along with his wife, he is survived by three children: Judylee Morrissy (Dennis) of Horsham, PA, William Kane (Michelle) of Maple Glen, PA, Donna Maurer (Robert) of Hershey, PA; 8 grandchildren: Melissa Pierce (Brandon), Kelsey Hanna (Jeff), Will Kane (Mandi), Robert Maurer, Kristen Rombach (John), Timothy Maurer, Thomas Kane, Stephanie Maurer; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister Barbara Mitchell. He was predeceased by two sisters: Janet Hanson and Helen Lizon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Monday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on July 7, 2019