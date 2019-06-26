Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Kane Obituary
William E. Kane, 91, of Maple Glen, PA, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Clarice (Werner) Kane for more than 66 years. “Bill” was born in Newark, NJ, on June 16, 1928, to the late William B. and Louise (Schultz) Kane. He served his country with the U.S. Army during WWII and later entered into the U.S. Air Force where he retired, attaining the rank of Major. He was an Accountant at F.M.C. Manufacturing for many years. Bill was instrumental in attaining the property for, and startup of, the Maple Manor Swim Club in Maple Glen and was regularly involved in swimming. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels, enjoyed racing boats in Wildwood, NJ, bowling and even ran 100 miles in a year. He also was an avid camper who camped along the entire East Coast. Along with his wife, he is survived by three children: Judylee Morrissy (Dennis) of Horsham, PA, William Kane (Michelle) of Maple Glen, PA, Donna Maurer (Robert) of Hershey, PA; 8 grandchildren: Melissa Pierce (Brandon), Kelsey Hanna (Jeff), Will Kane (Mandi), Robert Maurer, Kristen Rombach (John), Timothy Maurer, Thomas Kane, Stephanie Maurer; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister Barbara Mitchell. He was predeceased by two sisters: Janet Hanson and Helen Lizon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Monday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on July 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now