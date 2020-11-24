1/
William R. Hoyt
William R. Hoyt, 73, of Jenkintown, PA, passed peacefully November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Jones). Devoted father of Bernadette Staib (Erich), Jennifer Mayer (Jeff), Mary Ellen McSherry (Mike), and William L. Hoyt. Loving grandfather of 12. Brother of Margaret McKinney. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Jenkintown High School. He was a US Navy Veteran and a life member of Independent Fire Company. Bill worked for Wanamakers for over 25 years. He was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles. He enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding birds, and-most of all-spending time with his grandchildren, the lights of his life. William’s services were held December 1, 2020 at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home and Jenkintown United Methodist Church. His interment took place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research: Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Nov. 24 to Dec. 6, 2020.
