William S. Reese, Jr. “Bill”. (May 25, 2019). Age 66. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Lindberg). Loving father to Melissa Anne Reese, and Andrew James Reese. He will also be missed by his grandson Owen. Also survived by his brother, Richard J. Reese of Conshohocken. Bill was a graduate of Temple University class of 1975. His favorite hobbies were golfing, fishing and he was an avid reader of mystery/detective novels. Bill’s family was everything to hi. His Relatives and friends are invited to Bill’s Graveside service Friday 5/31, 10am at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bills name may be made to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd. suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 2, 2019