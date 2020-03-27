|
|
William “Bill” Robert Gerhart, 69, of Lititz, passed away surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Lititz on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Abington, PA he was the son of the late William Samuel and Mabel (Ebert) Gerhart. He was the loving husband to Mary Ann (Moyer) Gerhart with whom he shared almost 48 years of marriage. Bill was a Regional Sales Manager for Safety Rail Company. He was previously employed by Hettinger, Cardone Industries and North Penn School District. He was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church (LEFC) in Lititz, PA and previously an elder at Grace Bible Church in Souderton, PA. Bill was a model train enthusiast, enjoyed bird watching and being outdoors. He and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling and were especially fond of their trips to Ireland and Northern Ireland. He enjoyed fishing and visiting Chincoteague Island and cherished time spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children: David William Gerhart–husband of Amy–of Lititz and Paula Janine Snavely–wife of James–of Peru, IN; grandchildren: Josiah, Annie, Asher, Christian, Sarah, Naomi and Jeremiah; his sister Dorothy Hanson–wife of Mark–of Huntsville, AL and his identical twin brother Philip Gerhart–husband of Marilyn–of Manheim, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s name to LEFC Missions, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 717-560-5100
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020