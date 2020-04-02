|
William W. Farkas died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Pickering Manor Home. Prior to moving to Newtown three years ago, he was a resident of Yardley Borough for over forty years. Son of the late John Paul Farkas, Jr. and Margaret Walker Farkas, he was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1938. He never lost his enthusiasm for his hometown nor pride in his family. He served his country as a Sergeant in the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, MD. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Bill was a career accountant for the U. S. Steel Corporation, serving at the company’s plants in Michigan and New York State before coming to the Fairless Works in Bucks County. In his younger days, he was an explorer, with the Delaware River and the Delaware Canal being his favorite haunts. Working with numbers and keeping his records accurate down to the penny were Bill’s passions. After his retirement, he shared his expertise by serving as Treasurer of the Friends of the Delaware Canal, the Yardley Community Centre, the Yardley Commons Homeowner’s Association, and the Yardley Historical Association. He was a Yardley Borough Auditor and a member of Yardley Borough Council and the Sewer Authority. A fervent proponent of the preservation of open space, Bill worked to save important landscapes and contributed to the property acquisition efforts of the Trustees of Reservations in Massachusetts. He enjoyed travelling to their sites, especially Naumkeag and his beloved Monument Mountain. Always one to further the quest for accuracy, he commissioned three books by author Peter Osborne – a history of Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania, a history of Washington Crossing State Park in New Jersey, and a history of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. He was a Freemason with over 50 years of service. Bill enthusiastically delved into many subjects, particularly railroading and transportation, and was an avid collector. A proud and involved member of his community, he enjoyed giving back. He is survived by cousins and many good friends. A commemoration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Friends of the Delaware Canal, 145 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938. www.fodc.org
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020