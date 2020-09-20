Bryan Reed
March 2, 1974 - September 9, 2020
Bryan Christopher Reed, 46, of Holden Beach, formerly of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He was born March 2, 1974, in Charlotte, and was the son of the late Forb and Linda Reed.
Those left to remember him are his beloved wife, Joy Reed; sons, Dylan Reed, Tyler Blohm and Joel Reed; daughter, Mackenzie Reed; and one sibling, Mike Reed.
Bryan was a lover of the water and loved fishing with his sons. He also loved curling up on the couch with Mackenzie binge watching their favorite shows. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a loving father, husband and friend. Bryan will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Bryan's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com
.
