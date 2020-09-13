1/1
Colleen Sharpe Caldwell
Colleen Sharpe Caldwell

September 7, 2020

Colleen Sharpe Caldwell, 85, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Novant Huntersville Medical Center.

Mrs. Caldwell was born to the late Chalmer and Ozelle Sharpe in Hiddenite. She was a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and regularly volunteered at Iredell County Nursing Committee and was an advocate for Guardian Ad Litem.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sharpe.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Miles) Crovitz, Linda (David) Jack; stepchildren, Lucretia (Griff) Sperry, Pam (Steve) Hogge and Hughston (Leigh) Caldwell; seven grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Walker; and brother, Lindsey Sharpe.

Private funeral services were held Thursday Sept. 10, with a public graveside service following at 2:45 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park. A visitation followed the service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Joshi and staff at Novant Cancer Institute and the staff at Novant Health Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Glenwood Memorial Park
September 9, 2020
We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Caldwell. May God bless you and keep you in his care always and bring comfort to her loved ones.
Cindy & Larry Kyles
Friend
