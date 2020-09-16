1/1
Dan Dewayne Svitak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Dewayne Svitak

September 9, 2020

Dan Dwayne Svitak, 60, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dan was born to the late Ernest and Betty Hannah Svitak in Grand Island, Neb.

He loved brewing his own beer, playing Candy Crush and Hearthstone, hunting and he was a big Vikings fan.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Cheri" Svitak; children, Jessica King (Vance), Shana Adams, Christina Spencer (Geno) and Joseph Svitak; siblings, Judy Rhea, Jeff Svitak and Randy Svitak; and grandchildren, Jacob, Abby, Lily, Aidan, Savanna, Kenneth, Ashley and Willow.

A celebration of life will be held a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596; or any veterans association.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved