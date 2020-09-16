Dan Dewayne Svitak
September 9, 2020
Dan Dwayne Svitak, 60, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dan was born to the late Ernest and Betty Hannah Svitak in Grand Island, Neb.
He loved brewing his own beer, playing Candy Crush and Hearthstone, hunting and he was a big Vikings fan.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Cheri" Svitak; children, Jessica King (Vance), Shana Adams, Christina Spencer (Geno) and Joseph Svitak; siblings, Judy Rhea, Jeff Svitak and Randy Svitak; and grandchildren, Jacob, Abby, Lily, Aidan, Savanna, Kenneth, Ashley and Willow.
A celebration of life will be held a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596; or any veterans association.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com