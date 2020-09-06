Demetrios Bakis



October 10, 1933 - August 31, 2020



Demetrios Angelo Bakis, 86, of Mooresville, passed peacefully in his home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after battling Kidney Disease. He came to America at age of 3 and lived in Marion, S.C., where the family had a restaurant; one of the first of its kind, featured on early U.S.A. highway maps. Later moving to Charlotte, where he went to school and repeated the first grade, the first year to learn, the second year to teach his mother the English language. He was a 1952 graduate of Central High School in Charlotte. Upon graduation he went straight into the U.S. Air Force and served four years. During the Korean War era, he flew the F86 Sabre; later earning his bachelors in Business from U.N.C. Married with two children, while working for Van Ness at Cotswold Mall in Charlotte, he was approached with a position in Pharmaceuticals that would span for more than 40 years, making him #1 out of 800 representatives and reaching Hall of Fame Status in his company. He was remarried in 1983 and later moved to Mooresville, where he retired. In the later years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and evolve. He was an avid angler and fisherman and enjoyed traveling the world, including visits to his hometown in Greece. He was preceded in death by his father, Angel Chris Bakis; mother, Penelope Zormpala Bakis; sister, Elizabeth Bakis Harakas; and an infant brother Chris. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Mooresville; two sons, Chris, of Charlotte and Jamie, of Point Harbor; two grandchildren, U.S. Air Force TSgt. Nick Bakis, of Stanley and Stephanie Bakis, of Newton; and sister, Frances Bakis Pistolis, of Greenville, S.C. The funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11 a.m., today, (Friday, Sept, 4). The burial will follow, with military honors, at Evergreen Cemetery on Central Ave. in Charlotte. The family would like to thank Lake Norman Medical Group's Dr. Aubrey Calhoun and his staff for all of the care and support during his illness with Kidney Disease. They also wish to thank Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care's nurse, Kyle Haynes, Dr. Catherine Carnes, and nurse, Robin Kline for all of their help, support, and kindness to Jim and the family during this very difficult time. In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that contributions be made to the Pew Renovation at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Charlotte.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store