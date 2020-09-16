1/1
Donna Wyatt "Kay" Arnold
1959 - 2020
Donna "Kay" Wyatt Arnold

August 27, 1959 - September 12, 2020

Donna "Kay" Wyatt Arnold, 61, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday Sept. 12, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born Aug. 27, 1959 in Mooresville, to the late Johnnie Vernon Wyatt and Laura Bentley Wyatt. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dayton; granddaughter, Isabella Dayton; son, Austin Davis; sister, Tamara Hutchens; nieces, Brandi Ballard and Beth Pressley; and former husband, Newell Arnold.

A celebration of life will be held at 128 Fesperman Circle, in Troutman, Saturday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Donate Life at www.donatelifenc.org/, P.O. Box 5536 Cary, NC 27512.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
