Gerlinde Douglas
Gerlinde Douglas

Gerlinde Schosser Douglas, 74, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Czechoslovakia, and was the daughter of the late Karl and Therese Schosser.

She attended schools in Butzbach, Germany, and before her retirement, she worked at Douglas & Sons, Inc. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, the Energy United Foundation, Guardian Ad Litem, Human Society, Junior Service League and the Woman's Club of Statesville. She loved walking, hiking, her garden and her pets.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry and her husband, Tracy Combs; and one sister, Christel Schosser of Butzbach, Germany.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Lake Norman Humane Society and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Mooresville Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Didn’t see her often but always enjoyed our conversations!
Shirley Cowan
Acquaintance
