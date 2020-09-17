Gerlinde Douglas
Gerlinde Schosser Douglas, 74, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Czechoslovakia, and was the daughter of the late Karl and Therese Schosser.
She attended schools in Butzbach, Germany, and before her retirement, she worked at Douglas & Sons, Inc. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, the Energy United Foundation, Guardian Ad Litem, Human Society, Junior Service League and the Woman's Club of Statesville. She loved walking, hiking, her garden and her pets.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry and her husband, Tracy Combs; and one sister, Christel Schosser of Butzbach, Germany.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Lake Norman Humane Society and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
.
Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com