Janet K. Gabriel
1942 - 2020
Janet K. Gabriel

October 25, 1942 - August 21, 2020

Janet K. Gabriel, 77, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home, in Lenoir City, Tenn.

Janet was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and from the University of Tennessee with a Master of Arts degree in English. Janet taught at UT for several years before starting a family. Everyone that met Janet knew immediately what a kind and caring woman she really was. She was compassionate and kind to all and her love touched many people.

Janet worked for several years at Central Baptist Church of Bearden, in various capacities, helping children with arts and education. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Kerley, who was killed in World War II; and mother, Kathleen Kerley.

Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tony Gabriel; children, Alicia Gabriel and Mark Gabriel (Wendy); granddaughters, Evelyn and Alexandra; and many lifelong friends.

Family received friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., today, (Sunday, Sept. 6), at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Tony, Lisa, and Mark I am so very sorry for your family's loss. Janet was the most caring mother, wife, and daughter (in-law) that I have ever met. I am sorry that her final years were shadowed. We think of you all often here on Swift Creek. Jan Pendergast
Janeen Pendergast
Friend
September 4, 2020
Janet was my best friend for many years. I spent numerous nights with her and loved her mama, Mrs. Kerley. Our parents knew each other for years. Her Tony was also a very special friend. My heart is broken that we have lost such a wonderful friend and beloved mother, grandmother and wife. Special memories. Love to you all.
jenny phillips
Friend
September 2, 2020
Tony, Janet was such a sweet person. I was in her Sunday school class for years and will miss seeing her.

Dianne Turner
Friend
