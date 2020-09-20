1/1
John Wesley Roberts
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wesley Roberts

November 5, 1930 - September 15, 2020

John Wesley Roberts, 89, of Mooresville, passed away from heart disease, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born Nov. 5, 1930, to the late Mattie and Fred Roberts. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and worked for Burlington Mills for over 50 years. He attended Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville, where he taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. He belonged to Spinning Moors Square Dance Club and A-Sharpe, where he held several offices. He enjoyed guitar playing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Max and Gene; and sisters, Laura Goodman, Dot Coggins, and Louise Hooks.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Floe Roberts; son, David Roberts (Marie); daughter, Tammy Butner (Barry); sister, Carolyn Tussey; grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan), Brandon (Jessica), David Jr., Josh, and Chris; four stepgrandchildren; and great-grandchildren, his stars, Willow, Keaton, and Kaeson.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115; or Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My Uncle John was my Hero from my first memory, he was a Christian from a young boy and was totally devoted to his family.
Semper Fi for his MarineService.
A True Troubadour in his Country music band with his beloved brother Max and friends, a local hero performing at schools, radio broadcasts, other venues. Was known to make Power Trips to Nashville, TN for the weekend.
Took time for all his nieces & nephews to make them feel Special. Sat on the piano bench with me for hours listening to me play, what was amazing he was home on leave at the time. He never missed my piano recitals at the little church in Mooresville (they were quite boring).
He brought his Chevy to our house to wash on Saturdays before picking up Aunt Floe, he even let me help,him wash the car. Great Memories.
He worked at Mooresville Mills before and after the Marines, they realized what a 'Winner' they had and groomed him to advance there for 50+ years.
True hero to all us young'un at Second Presbyterian Church, assisting Rev. Carson. Served ice cream from a hot ice container after Bible School and he was probably in his teens.
Later life with Aunt Floe they worked together and Smiles and Joy when they were Blessed with Tammy and David. He was a Happy Family man.
He helped with his Mom & Dad in so many ways but driving them places was special cause they never drove and sometimes all us kids got to ride.
A very Special Memory for me was when he visited my Mama (his older sister) at night in the hospital after her devastating surgery, he would sit and hold her hand for hours and talk about their lives in EUNAKA , Murphy and Mooresville when they were young, they talked to God and he would leave with tears.
He loved his family with a passion, was there a favorite, we will never know but he had a real close relationship with Aunt Carolyn Roberts Tussey, she had challenges and they worked together at Mooresville
Barbara Alley Keith
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved