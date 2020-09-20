My Uncle John was my Hero from my first memory, he was a Christian from a young boy and was totally devoted to his family.

Semper Fi for his MarineService.

A True Troubadour in his Country music band with his beloved brother Max and friends, a local hero performing at schools, radio broadcasts, other venues. Was known to make Power Trips to Nashville, TN for the weekend.

Took time for all his nieces & nephews to make them feel Special. Sat on the piano bench with me for hours listening to me play, what was amazing he was home on leave at the time. He never missed my piano recitals at the little church in Mooresville (they were quite boring).

He brought his Chevy to our house to wash on Saturdays before picking up Aunt Floe, he even let me help,him wash the car. Great Memories.

He worked at Mooresville Mills before and after the Marines, they realized what a 'Winner' they had and groomed him to advance there for 50+ years.

True hero to all us young'un at Second Presbyterian Church, assisting Rev. Carson. Served ice cream from a hot ice container after Bible School and he was probably in his teens.

Later life with Aunt Floe they worked together and Smiles and Joy when they were Blessed with Tammy and David. He was a Happy Family man.

He helped with his Mom & Dad in so many ways but driving them places was special cause they never drove and sometimes all us kids got to ride.

A very Special Memory for me was when he visited my Mama (his older sister) at night in the hospital after her devastating surgery, he would sit and hold her hand for hours and talk about their lives in EUNAKA , Murphy and Mooresville when they were young, they talked to God and he would leave with tears.

He loved his family with a passion, was there a favorite, we will never know but he had a real close relationship with Aunt Carolyn Roberts Tussey, she had challenges and they worked together at Mooresville

Barbara Alley Keith

Family