Okky VanderGoot DetersMarch 31, 1933 - September 2, 2020Okky VanderGoot Deters, 87, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.She was born March 31, 1933, in the Netherlands, to the late Tice and Ann Baker VanderGoot.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Rosado; and brother, Peter VanderGoot.She is survived by her husband, John Deters; children, John A. Deters, Anita Wize (Rick), Richard Deters; brother, Jerry VanderGoot (Jane); grandchildren, Gary Wize (Devan), Brian Wize (Candice), Jeffrey Wize, Laura Deters, Holly Deters, Tys Deters, Aspen Deters; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Brennan and Arabella Wize.The memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at Eastside Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Pace officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service, at the church.Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 182 Linwood Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte Region for their excellent care; also, the Eastside Baptist church family for helping in so many ways and giving Okky extra special loving care.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville