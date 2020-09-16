Paul Dalton Byrd
January 10, 1933 - September 9, 2020
Paul Dalton Byrd, 87, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his daughter's home, in Davidson.
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Rowan County, to the late John Henry and Carrie Howie Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey Lee and Roy Wesley Byrd; and sister, Betty Jean Byrd Blackwelder.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Coleman Byrd of Mooresville; daughter, Teresa Byrd Shirley (Keith) of Davidson; grandson, Daniel Joseph Shirley of Charlotte; sister, Evelyn Ruth Byrd of Kannapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held Tuesday Sept. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Eddie Karriker. A graveside service at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow.
For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list,
or www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Rehabilitators of the Carolinas (ARC), P.O. Box 668411, Charlotte, NC 28266; or Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
