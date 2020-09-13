1/
Richard Clayton Taylor
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Clayton Taylor

November 21, 1958 - September 8, 2020

Richard Clayton Taylor, 61, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 21, 1958, in Lexington, Ky., to the late Willis and Shirley Brummett Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Hall Taylor; sons, Richard Taylor Jr. (Jennifer), Shawn Taylor (Ashley), Bobby Taylor (Courtney); grandchildren, Derek, Caitlin, Rylee, Colton, Jordan, Chance; great-grandchildren, Daisy, Easton, Fallyn, Jace; brothers, Willis Lee Taylor, Ronnie Taylor; sisters, Teresa Lainhart and Barbara Waddell; and his trusty companion, Rebel.

A celebration of life service will be held today (Sunday, Sept. 13) from 2 to 6 p.m., at 303 Parker Ave., in Mooresville, with a ballon release at 6 p.m. Bring your stories of love and laughter.

Breavement gifts, cards, and hugs will be received.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 977, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with funeral expenses.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved