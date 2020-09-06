1/
Robert Marshall "Bobby" Christie
1945 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Marshall Christie

February 19, 1945 - September 3, 2020

Robert "Bobby" Marshall Christie, 75, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence, following a courageous battle with acute leukemia.

He was born Feb 19, 1945, in Iredell County, to the late Harvey and Lucy Corriher Christie. Mr. Christie was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville. He served as secretary and treasurer of the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a volunteer for over 40 years.

Bobby worked for Draymore Manufacturing, until they closed and then worked at Ingersol Rand in the shipping and receiving department, in Davidson and Mocksville, until his retirement. His motivators were his family, church, fire department, and his work. His grandchildren were his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison Moody; brothers, Joe, Tom, and Carl Christie; sisters, Ruby Edmiston, Betty Saunders, and Lena Freeland.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Travis Christie; daughters, Lisa Christie Millsaps (Brent), Amy Christie Moody (Steve); grandchildren, Bailey Moody and Tristan Millsaps; and sisters, Pat Morrison, Linda Moody (Richard).

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept 9, at Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with the Revs. Jan Brittain, Mark Pitts, and Chris Fitzgerald officiating.

Memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel U.M.C. Pastors Discretionary Fund, 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Bobby was a former co-worker of mine from Ingersoll-Rand and he was a great guy to work with and know. He always had a great joke to make you laugh. We'll miss you, Bobby rest in peace.
Paul Fortin
Coworker
