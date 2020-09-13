Stephen "Steve" McHugh SherrillJanuary 20, 1940 - September 5, 2020Stephen "Steve" McHugh Sherrill, 80, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.He was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Mooresville, to the late Hugh McLean Sherrill and Della "Dee" Perkins Sherrill. Mr. Sherrill was a 1958 graduate of Mooresville High School and retired from a career that included medical research, counseling, and real estate investing.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore Cooper Sherrill; and sister, Sondra Sherrill Parker.He is survived by his nephew, Michael Parker (Sarah); niece, Jill Lowe (Robbie); great-nieces and -nephews, Allison Parker, Rebecca Parker, Benjamin Parker, Kramer Lowe, Sydney Lowe Caulder; and brother-in-law, Donald F. Parker.No services will be held at his time.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fifth Street Ministries, P.O. Box 5217, Statesville, NC 28687.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville