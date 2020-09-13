Richard Clayton TaylorNovember 21, 1958 - September 8, 2020Richard Clayton Taylor, 61, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.He was born Nov. 21, 1958, in Lexington, Ky., to the late Willis and Shirley Brummett Taylor.He is survived by his wife, Sherry Hall Taylor; sons, Richard Taylor Jr. (Jennifer), Shawn Taylor (Ashley), Bobby Taylor (Courtney); grandchildren, Derek, Caitlin, Rylee, Colton, Jordan, Chance; great-grandchildren, Daisy, Easton, Fallyn, Jace; brothers, Willis Lee Taylor, Ronnie Taylor; sisters, Teresa Lainhart and Barbara Waddell; and his trusty companion, Rebel.A celebration of life service will be held today (Sunday, Sept. 13) from 2 to 6 p.m., at 303 Parker Ave., in Mooresville, with a ballon release at 6 p.m. Bring your stories of love and laughter.Breavement gifts, cards, and hugs will be received.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 977, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with funeral expenses.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville