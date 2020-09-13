1/1
Stephen McHugh "Steve" Sherrill
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen "Steve" McHugh Sherrill

January 20, 1940 - September 5, 2020

Stephen "Steve" McHugh Sherrill, 80, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Mooresville, to the late Hugh McLean Sherrill and Della "Dee" Perkins Sherrill. Mr. Sherrill was a 1958 graduate of Mooresville High School and retired from a career that included medical research, counseling, and real estate investing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore Cooper Sherrill; and sister, Sondra Sherrill Parker.

He is survived by his nephew, Michael Parker (Sarah); niece, Jill Lowe (Robbie); great-nieces and -nephews, Allison Parker, Rebecca Parker, Benjamin Parker, Kramer Lowe, Sydney Lowe Caulder; and brother-in-law, Donald F. Parker.

No services will be held at his time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fifth Street Ministries, P.O. Box 5217, Statesville, NC 28687.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved