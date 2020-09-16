Janette Sane CombsJuly 21, 1939 - September 7, 2020Mrs. Janette Sane Combs, 81, of Mt. Ulla, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Heritage Place in Statesville.A native of Chase City, Va., she was the daughter of Hugh Edward and Mary Greenwood Sane. She was a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and a graduate of the CNA Course at Mitchell Community College. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Sane Pharr.Mrs. Combs is survived by her husband, Jack Thomas Combs of Mt. Ulla; brother, Larry Sane and wife, Sandra, of Concord; sister Linda Sane Stamper and husband, James, of Statesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. David Klindist officiating. Mrs. Combs will lie in repose at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., today (Thursday, Sept. 10), and Friday, Sept. 11. The family requests that face masks and social distancing be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad Street, Mooresville, NC 28115; Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Parkinsons Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Ste. 100, Sarasota, Florida, 34232.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home