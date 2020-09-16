Donna "Kay" Wyatt Arnold
August 27, 1959 - September 12, 2020
Donna "Kay" Wyatt Arnold, 61, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday Sept. 12, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.
She was born Aug. 27, 1959 in Mooresville, to the late Johnnie Vernon Wyatt and Laura Bentley Wyatt. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dayton; granddaughter, Isabella Dayton; son, Austin Davis; sister, Tamara Hutchens; nieces, Brandi Ballard and Beth Pressley; and former husband, Newell Arnold.
A celebration of life will be held at 128 Fesperman Circle, in Troutman, Saturday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Donate Life at www.donatelifenc.org/,
P.O. Box 5536 Cary, NC 27512.
