Paul Dalton Byrd
1933 - 2020
Paul Dalton Byrd

January 10, 1933 - September 9, 2020

Paul Dalton Byrd, 87, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his daughter's home, in Davidson.

He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Rowan County, to the late John Henry and Carrie Howie Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey Lee and Roy Wesley Byrd; and sister, Betty Jean Byrd Blackwelder.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Coleman Byrd of Mooresville; daughter, Teresa Byrd Shirley (Keith) of Davidson; grandson, Daniel Joseph Shirley of Charlotte; sister, Evelyn Ruth Byrd of Kannapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held Tuesday Sept. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Eddie Karriker. A graveside service at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow.

For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list, or www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Rehabilitators of the Carolinas (ARC), P.O. Box 668411, Charlotte, NC 28266; or Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
15
Service
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
15
Funeral service
Glenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
