Salinda Ann LarabeeSalinda Ann Larabee, 62, of Sumter, S.C., best friend and treasured wife of 40 years of Bruce Larabee, died at Covenant Place Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.She was a retired U.S.A.F. Chief Master Sergeant in the weather career field having devotedly served her country for 26 years. She continued her life service after retirement as an active volunteer in the Sumter community. She was always happiest when giving back to others.She was preceded by her parents, Barton and Lois Mayhew; and brother, Brooks.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved second family of Doris, Bob and Haley Mattice of Mooresville; dear friend and sister-in-law, Marge Stall of New Lebanon, N.Y., and her husband Ralph. All contributed to some of the most special moments and memories of her life and they will be loved for eternity.She was blessed with wonderful friends of all ages. Cherished friends include Nita Shreves, Polly Bostic, Sarah Martin, Mike Mauro, Colleen Foberg, Melissa McDonnell, Joy Scyphers and Linda Coulter.All of her friends at Covenant Place, both staff and residents, held a special place in her heart. In particular, she considered Doris Graham her adopted mother after losing her own.The family appreciates the dedicated assistance of Amedisys hospice and Bobbi Pounds at the Shaw AFB Medical Group.No formal services will be held but Salinda Ann requested everyone take a moment out of their day to do something kind for someone else.