Julia Anne Wilson Cloaninger
October 24, 1933 - September 16, 2020
Julia Anne Wilson Cloaninger, 86, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.
Born in Iredell County, Oct. 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Clay Wilson and Ella Clyde Gibson Wilson.
Julia graduated from Scotts High School in 1951. She worked at Merchants & Farmers Bank and later at N.C.N.B. She spent 11 years in banking.
On Aug. 14, 1956, she married Joe Alben Cloaninger who survives. They shared 64 years together. After the birth of their first child, Julia worked as a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family dairy farm.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, whom she loved greatly, and she was an avid home cook. Julia was a member of Front Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by one sister, Elsie Holthouser.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joe; sons, Curtis (Marion) Cloaninger of Boone and Trent (Marcy) Cloaninger of Statesville; one daughter, Janet Cloaninger of Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, J.C. Wilson; one sister, Helen Henry; and two stepgranddaughters, Amy and Savannah Squibb.
A graveside service will be held today (Sunday, Sept. 20), at 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. John Stevenson officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625, or to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org
, 1-866-346-3228.
