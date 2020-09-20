1/1
Bryan Reed
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Reed

March 2, 1974 - September 9, 2020

Bryan Christopher Reed, 46, of Holden Beach, formerly of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

He was born March 2, 1974, in Charlotte, and was the son of the late Forb and Linda Reed.

Those left to remember him are his beloved wife, Joy Reed; sons, Dylan Reed, Tyler Blohm and Joel Reed; daughter, Mackenzie Reed; and one sibling, Mike Reed.

Bryan was a lover of the water and loved fishing with his sons. He also loved curling up on the couch with Mackenzie binge watching their favorite shows. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a loving father, husband and friend. Bryan will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Bryan's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

Quinn McGowen Funeral Home

315 Willow Woods Drive Wilmington, NC 28409

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mooresville Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved