James Anderson Shelton
James Anderson Shelton, 65, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
He was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Charlotte, to the late Reuben Clifton Shelton Jr. and Gladys Marie Blue Shelton. Andy, as his family and close friends called him, served in the U.S. Army, as a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic, from August 1980 to June 1990 and had earned the rank of Specialist (SPC) when he was honorably discharged. Most notable were his deployments to South Korea, West Germany and Latin America. After leaving the service he moved to Baton Rouge, La., where he was employed with Louisiana Fire Extinguisher as a service technician and then later with Metallurgical & Materials Technologies as the Laboratory/Machine Shop Manager. Andy was proud of his military service and often provided meals and shelter for his fellow veterans.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Blue Shelton Harper, and survived by his brother, Tom Shelton and wife, Betty; nieces, Susie, Tiffiney, Jennifer and Christine; nephews, George Jr. and Alex; and many great nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, are requested to be made to the American Legion via their website, www.legion.org
.
