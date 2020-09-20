1/1
James Anderson Shelton
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anderson Shelton

James Anderson Shelton, 65, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Charlotte, to the late Reuben Clifton Shelton Jr. and Gladys Marie Blue Shelton. Andy, as his family and close friends called him, served in the U.S. Army, as a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic, from August 1980 to June 1990 and had earned the rank of Specialist (SPC) when he was honorably discharged. Most notable were his deployments to South Korea, West Germany and Latin America. After leaving the service he moved to Baton Rouge, La., where he was employed with Louisiana Fire Extinguisher as a service technician and then later with Metallurgical & Materials Technologies as the Laboratory/Machine Shop Manager. Andy was proud of his military service and often provided meals and shelter for his fellow veterans.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Blue Shelton Harper, and survived by his brother, Tom Shelton and wife, Betty; nieces, Susie, Tiffiney, Jennifer and Christine; nephews, George Jr. and Alex; and many great nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, are requested to be made to the American Legion via their website, www.legion.org.

Tribute Cremation Society

www.tributecremationsociety.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
Salisbury National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(980) 209-1061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tribute Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved