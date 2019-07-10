Adel Massengale

Adel Massengale, 84, of Petros, passed away July 1, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Clarabell West; siblings, R.W. West, Lytle West, Onalene Lowe, Della Sue Bradford and Jimmy Dale West.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Massengale; son, Eddie (Urshula) Massengale; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tim Nelson and Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment followed in New Petros Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from July 10 to July 16, 2019
