Adel Massengale, 84, of Petros, passed away July 1, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Clarabell West; siblings, R.W. West, Lytle West, Onalene Lowe, Della Sue Bradford and Jimmy Dale West.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Massengale; son, Eddie (Urshula) Massengale; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tim Nelson and Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment followed in New Petros Cemetery.
