Alice Faye Ward Dagley, 68, of Petros, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Lida Ward; and grandparents, H.B. (Beecher) and Ora Adkisson Ward and C.L. (Tonky) and Willie May McCoy Liles.
She is survived by daughter, Tonya Renea and husband William Chuck Freels; son, Ward Anthony Ray (Tony) and wife Crystal Dagley; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating.
