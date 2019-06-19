Alice Faye Ward Dagley, of Petros, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born March 24, 1951.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Lida Ward; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell Wayne and Sheena Ward; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Kenneth Harris; special cousin, Sylvia (Tootie) Norman; grandparents, H.B. (Beecher) and Ora Adkisson Ward and C.L. (Tonky) and Willie May McCoy Liles; special uncle, Willie Liles and aunt, Etta Liles; uncles, Ross and Roland Ward, C.L. (Bug) Liles, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Inela and Davis Phillips, Delores and L.E. Redmon, Koleda and Newt Silvey, Anna Mae and TJ Tucker; and special friends, Patsy Hensley and Archie and Eliza Hill.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tonya Renea and William Chuck Freels; son and daughter-in-law, Ward Anthony Ray (Tony) and Crystal Dagley; grandsons, Matthew Dagley, Mark Noe, Isaac Dagley and Mason Freels; granddaughters, Mackenzie Freels and Lyndsey Branam; great-grandson, Colton Matthew Dagley; great-granddaughters, Aaliyah Raye Dagley (Nana's Brat), Jazmyn Monroe and Lydia Joie Branam; aunts and uncles, BJ and Betty Wright, Baxter and Shelby Trail and Lula Seiber.
The family received friends, Friday June 14, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
