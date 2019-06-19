Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Dagley. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



She is preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Lida Ward; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell Wayne and Sheena Ward; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Kenneth Harris; special cousin, Sylvia (Tootie) Norman; grandparents, H.B. (Beecher) and Ora Adkisson Ward and C.L. (Tonky) and Willie May McCoy Liles; special uncle, Willie Liles and aunt, Etta Liles; uncles, Ross and Roland Ward, C.L. (Bug) Liles, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Inela and Davis Phillips, Delores and L.E. Redmon, Koleda and Newt Silvey, Anna Mae and TJ Tucker; and special friends, Patsy Hensley and Archie and Eliza Hill.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tonya Renea and William Chuck Freels; son and daughter-in-law, Ward Anthony Ray (Tony) and Crystal Dagley; grandsons, Matthew Dagley, Mark Noe, Isaac Dagley and Mason Freels; granddaughters, Mackenzie Freels and Lyndsey Branam; great-grandson, Colton Matthew Dagley; great-granddaughters, Aaliyah Raye Dagley (Nana's Brat), Jazmyn Monroe and Lydia Joie Branam; aunts and uncles, BJ and Betty Wright, Baxter and Shelby Trail and Lula Seiber.

The family received friends, Friday June 14, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Alice Faye Ward Dagley, of Petros, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born March 24, 1951.She is preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Lida Ward; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell Wayne and Sheena Ward; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Kenneth Harris; special cousin, Sylvia (Tootie) Norman; grandparents, H.B. (Beecher) and Ora Adkisson Ward and C.L. (Tonky) and Willie May McCoy Liles; special uncle, Willie Liles and aunt, Etta Liles; uncles, Ross and Roland Ward, C.L. (Bug) Liles, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Inela and Davis Phillips, Delores and L.E. Redmon, Koleda and Newt Silvey, Anna Mae and TJ Tucker; and special friends, Patsy Hensley and Archie and Eliza Hill.She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tonya Renea and William Chuck Freels; son and daughter-in-law, Ward Anthony Ray (Tony) and Crystal Dagley; grandsons, Matthew Dagley, Mark Noe, Isaac Dagley and Mason Freels; granddaughters, Mackenzie Freels and Lyndsey Branam; great-grandson, Colton Matthew Dagley; great-granddaughters, Aaliyah Raye Dagley (Nana's Brat), Jazmyn Monroe and Lydia Joie Branam; aunts and uncles, BJ and Betty Wright, Baxter and Shelby Trail and Lula Seiber.The family received friends, Friday June 14, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating.Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in Morgan County News from June 19 to June 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close