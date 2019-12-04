Allie Phillips, 97 of Clinton, (formerly of Devonia), passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mayward and Emily Byrge Bunch; husband, Leodis Phillips; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Shirley (Charles) Coday, Bobbie (Glen) Russell, Odis (Georgia) Phillips, Junior (Nadine) Phillips, Davy Phillips, Shelia (Robert) Justice, Jerry (Kate) Phillips and Larry Phillips; 14 grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Tom McCool officiating. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019