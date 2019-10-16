Alvin J. Smith, 85, a resident of the Pine Orchard Community of Oakdale, Tenn. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn.
He was born April 21, 1934 in Pine Orchard, Morgan County, Tenn. Alvin was a retired welder from Combustion Engineer in Chattanooga, Tenn. and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had also worked for a few years as a Corrections Officer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County, Tenn. Alvin was a man of many talents who liked to build houses, cabins and cabinets; and loved to hunt and farm, and listen to music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford Clay Smith and Helen Faye Zumstein Smith; brother, Bud Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruby and Jackie Grant; and brother-in-law, Jim Shadden.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Smith of Oakdale; brothers, Bill Smith of Rockwood, Cecil Smith and wife Bobbie of Rockwood, Clarence Smith and wife Lenavee of Rockwood, Gus Smith and wife Ruth Ann of Erlanger, Ky. and Arthur Smith and wife Betty Ruth of Louisville, Ky.; sister, Dorothy Wright and husband Thomas of Spring City; sisters-in-law, Katie Layman of Jacksonville, Fla. and Margie Smith of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside services and interment followed in the Smith Family Cemetery in the Pine Orchard Community of Oakdale with Hugh Lyda, Alvin's close friend, officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019