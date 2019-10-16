Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Smith. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born April 21, 1934 in Pine Orchard, Morgan County, Tenn. Alvin was a retired welder from Combustion Engineer in Chattanooga, Tenn. and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had also worked for a few years as a Corrections Officer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County, Tenn. Alvin was a man of many talents who liked to build houses, cabins and cabinets; and loved to hunt and farm, and listen to music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford Clay Smith and Helen Faye Zumstein Smith; brother, Bud Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruby and Jackie Grant; and brother-in-law, Jim Shadden.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Smith of Oakdale; brothers, Bill Smith of Rockwood, Cecil Smith and wife Bobbie of Rockwood, Clarence Smith and wife Lenavee of Rockwood, Gus Smith and wife Ruth Ann of Erlanger, Ky. and Arthur Smith and wife Betty Ruth of Louisville, Ky.; sister, Dorothy Wright and husband Thomas of Spring City; sisters-in-law, Katie Layman of Jacksonville, Fla. and Margie Smith of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside services and interment followed in the Smith Family Cemetery in the Pine Orchard Community of Oakdale with Hugh Lyda, Alvin's close friend, officiating.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood has proudly served the family of Mr. Alvin J. Smith. An online register is available at

